Six Portland Schools To Reopen For In-Person Instruction Next Week

PORTLAND, Ore. – Six schools in the Portland Public School district will reopen for in-person learning next week.
Alliance High School at Meek, Faubion PK through 8 School, Franklin High School, Ockley Green Middle School and Roosevelt High School will all reopen on Monday, while Alliance High School at Kenton will reopen on Tuesday.
George, Harriet Tubman, and Kellog Middle Schools, however, are all extending temporary distance learning through Tuesday, February 1st.
Since early January, 70 of 81 (86%) PPS schools have remained open for in-person instruction, while 11 schools had to temporarily transition to distance learning.
“Similar to the pandemic’s effect on other sectors of our broader community, the latest surge in COVID-19 cases has also impacted every facet of PPS operations,” said Guadalupe Guerrero, Superintendent of Portland Public Schools. “We continue to appreciate our community’s flexibility and understanding as we navigate changing dynamics. Any necessary adjustments will continue to be guided by our goals of optimizing health & safety in our school communities and preserving a continuity of learning for our students. We will prioritize in-person learning whenever viable.”