Six People Sickened With Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Gladstone
Photo: Gladstone Fire Dept.
Gladstone, Ore. — First responders were called to a home near Fairfield and Columbia Way about 5:45 Tuesday morning.
The home was without power due to the winter storm and a generator was being used to run refrigerators to help keep food cold.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s office says the generator was in a closet attached to the home. The exhaust from the generator leaked into the home leading to the six adults to suffer from Carbon Monoxide poisoning.
Four of the six people were taken to the hospital, the other two were treated at the scene. The condition of the four transported is not known.
Clackamas County Fire Division Chief Brandon Paxton tells KXL, “keep generators well away from the enclosed areas including attached garages.”