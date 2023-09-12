PORTLAND, Ore. – Six people have died in a Multnomah County jail since May.

That number is already double all of 2022.

Sheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell says of the 2023 deaths, 3 remain under investigation, 2 have been ruled suicide, and 1 was from natural causes, “There are many factors that may contribute to a death in custody, just as there are in deaths in our community.”

She says in response to the deaths, she has requested the National Institute of Corrections and Oregon State Police conduct reviews of jail practices.

The Sheriff’s office is also evaluating its facilities to increase safety and to better catch contraband.

There will also be more availably of Narcan and better training on how to use it, “I believe it’s through transparent processes that we may be able to identify areas of opportunity or areas of concern as we move forward.”