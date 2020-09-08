Six Oregon And Two Washington Inmates Die Of COVID-19
ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) – Six prisoners in Oregon have now died after testing positive for COVID-19, while two inmates in Washington state have died from the disease.
An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody died on September 6, 2020.
He was incarcerated at the Snake River Correctional Institution and passed away in a local hospital.
The Washington state Department of Corrections reports two inmates have died and 449 have tested positive.
The deaths were at the Coyote Ridge Correctional Center.