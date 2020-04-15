Six Minors Arrested After Alleged Gateway Transit Center Attack
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police have arrested six young people following an attack on a Gateway Transit Center security guard in Northeast Portland.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the private security officer asked two of them to stop smoking on the TriMet light rail platform.
Police say an altercation ensued, and the security officer was pushed down, punched and spat on repeatedly.
Police officers apprehended the primary aggressors.
The security officer wasn’t seriously hurt.
Five boys between 12 and 17 were booked into a juvenile detention center on various charges.
A 14-year-old girl was booked on a previous warrant. Police say two of the boys recently had been reported missing.