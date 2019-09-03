Six Men Arrested On Gun Charges During Holiday Weekend
Portland, Ore. — It was a busy weekend for gun crimes in Portland.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team (formally the Gang Enforcement Team) responded to at least eight incidents. During those callouts, police recovered six firearms and arrested one person for each gun recovered.
Those arrested include:
Josiah Cormona, 18, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm
Eric Espiritu-villaneu, 21, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm
Bennie London, 22, possession of a loaded firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm and assault warrant
Aronte Kerney, 25, possession of a loaded firearm and felon in possession of a firearm
Jaron Cuie, 26, attempt murder, assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon
Erick Butler, 28, parole violation
Portland Police say they are calling attention to these cases because they say “there is a high probability that the arrests prevented further violence during the holiday weekend.” However they did not release more details about each arrest.