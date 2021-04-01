Six Flags Magic Mountain Reopens Today
(Santa Clarita, CA) — Six Flags Magic Mountain will welcome back guests for the first time in more than a year today. The theme park will only be open to members and pass holders today and tomorrow, then it will allow the general public inside beginning Saturday. Capacity will remain at 15-percent, but can grow to 25-percent once Los Angeles County ushers in Orange Tier restrictions on Monday. Six Flags is the first Los Angeles-area theme park reopening this month, with Universal Studios and Disneyland to follow in a few weeks.