Six Arrested In Downtown Portland Demonstration
File Photo
PORTLAND, Ore. — A demonstration in downtown Portland on Sunday night led to six arrests.
A group marched from Waterfront Park to the new Multnomah County Courthouse on Southwest 1st Avenue near the Hawthorne Bridge just before 10:00pm. Police say a few people spray painted the building and at least one person was arrested. A support vehicle drove the wrong way on a one-way street and blocked traffic. The vehicle was stopped and towed.
The crowd then marched to the Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct on Southwest 2nd Avenue and vandalized buildings in the area. Five more people were arrested.
Finally, the group marched to City Hall and most of the crowd left the area around 12:30am.
Four of those arrested are from Portland. The others from Washington. They face charges including criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. One person is charged with assaulting a public safety officer. Two others face charges of interfering with a peace officer.