Six Arrested In Anti-Semitic Vandalism Spree

Portland, Ore. — On Thursday, November 9, 2023, at approximately 3:00 p.m., Central Precinct officers responded to a planned protest near the World Trade Center building 2, 25 Southwest Salmon Street in Downtown Portland. Security officers at the building reported that protesters had escalated their demonstration by ascending the exterior escalator to the second level. Some participants attempted to force entry through locked doors, while others engaged in vandalism against the building.

In response, all available officers from Central Precinct, including the Central Bike Squad and the Neighborhood Response Team, were dispatched to the scene. Officers and Sergeants from North and East Precincts were redirected to cover life safety emergency calls, while other police responses within the precinct were temporarily suspended.

Law enforcement issued multiple warnings over a public address system, advising participants to leave as they were trespassing on private property. Several chose to disperse voluntarily, but officers made targeted arrests of five individuals at the scene. The arrested individuals and their charges are as follows:

Sienna Otero, 21, of Portland: Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

Eli V. McKenzie, 19, of Portland: Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

Nathan S. Senters, 20, of Portland: Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

Parrish N. Johnson, 19, of Portland: Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

Emily S. Vanderlyn, 33, of Portland: Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Following the dispersal of the crowd, officers observed another suspect vandalizing the same property. After a brief foot chase, the suspect, identified as Troy A. Hunter, 24, of Beaverton, was apprehended and subsequently booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree and Escape in the Third Degree.

Officers identified damage to a set of glass double doors and discovered graffiti on windows, walls, and the ground during the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional arrests may occur in the future. Individuals with information regarding crimes committed at this gathering are encouraged to contact the police via email at [email protected], referencing case number 23-292286.