Six Arrested Following SE Portland Traffic Stop
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police shut down several blocks in Southeast Portland’s Richmond neighborhood on Tuesday night looking for a handful of suspects who fled a traffic stop.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team was following up on a shooting that happened on Monday when the driver took off from police before stopping near 33rd and Tibbetts.
Four people were arrested, but two others who police believed were armed took off. A large perimeter was set-up in the neighborhood and the two outstanding suspects were arrested hours later.
We’re expected to learn the identities of all six and what charges they face later today.