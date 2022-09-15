Sinkhole In Pearl District Closes NW Everett Street For About Two Weeks

PORTLAND, Ore. — A sinkhole in the Pearl District will keep Northwest Everett Street closed between 12th and 11th Avenue for about two weeks for drivers and cyclists.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation says the hole is 8′ x 10′ wide about 4′ deep.

Road crews will have to repair sewer lines and the street.

Those on bikes or scooters can use the NW Flanders Greenway one block to the north. The eastbound route of TriMet’s #77 bus is detoured with no service at the NW 11th & Everett stop.

The city is working with a property owner to temporarily remove their outdoor seating structure to allow crews better access to make repairs.

Sidewalk access will be maintained at all times and businesses on the block will be open during repairs.