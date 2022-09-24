Single Vehicle Crash Sends Two To The Hospital

Credit: MGN

Portland, ORE — Two people were hospitalized early Saturday morning after their car crashed into a tree in the 3000 block of Northeast 33rd Avenue.

Officers from the North Precinct of the Portland Police Bureau, say the driver of the car was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger was also transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The PPB Major Crash Team responded to take over the investigation. Northeast 33rd ave had to be shutdown for

several hours between Northeast Fremont Street and Northeast Stanton Street during the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to send email to [email protected], attention Traffic Investigations Unit. When doing so reference case number 22-257236.

No further information is available at this time.