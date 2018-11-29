Sinclair In Hot Water Again

Sinclair Broadcast Group appears to be distancing itself from the pro-Trump commentator it hired and requires everyone to broadcast.

I’ll explain.

Sinclair has these so-called “must runs”, which are produced news and commentary segments that ALL Sinclair-owned stations (over 200 of them) are required to air at some point during almost every broadcast day.

One of those “must runs” — is produced by a fella named Boris Epshteyn

This week, Epshteyn generated quite a bit of outrage with his commentary on the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

He defended the Trump administration’s recent actions, particularly the use of tear gas to push back a group of migrants who stormed the border fence around the same time U.S. officials shut down the San Ysidro port of entry.

Here’s the full video of Epshteyn’s comments.

After viewers from across the country expressed outrage, Sinclair Broadcast Group issued a statement.

I’ve put a key portion of the statement in bold font.

“We’d like to take a moment and address some concerns regarding a commentary segment by @borisep that was aired on Sinclair stations this week. The opinions expressed in this segment do not reflect the views of Sinclair Broadcast Group. When Boris’s segments are aired on our stations, they are labeled clearly as commentary. We also offer our stations reporting from the Beltway and beyond that are not partisan or bias (sic) in any way. If you have any concerns about any of our content, we genuinely want to hear from you: https://wjla.com/content-concerns …. Above all, we are committed to fair, unbiased journalism across our stations nationwide and are truly honored to serve our communities. Local news always comes first.”

It presents a bit of a quandary for the Baltimore, Maryland-based media company.

Sinclair hired Epshteyn not long after he had finished working with the Trump team. It would be safe to assume they knew what they were getting when they hired him.

Perhaps not??

Anyway, I should remind everyone about the reason I say “in hot water again” regarding Sinclair.

You’ll remember earlier this year when a viral video made news, showcasing an instance where Sinclair forced all of its employees to broadcast the following message:

Critics, all of whom knew Sinclair was a fairly “pro-Trump” organization, smelled something fishy about that message. I happen to know many Sinclair employees who were outraged about it as well.