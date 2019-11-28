Could The Simpsons Be Ending?
Say it isn’t so, could it be time for Homer Simpson’s last “D’oh?” The Simpsons could be coming to an end, according to the animated hit’s theme music composer Danny Elfman.
“From what I’ve heard, it is coming to an end…I don’t know for a fact, but I’ve heard that it will be in its last year,” Elfman told the website Joe.ie.
The Simpsons is currently in its 31st season on Fox and was renewed in February for a record-setting 32nd season due to air in the 2020-21 television season. If Elfman is right, that means the show could go off air in two years.
A Fox publicist could not immediately be reached for comment.
The hit animated sitcom already holds the record for the longest-running scripted primetime show in U.S. television history with 31 seasons and 670 episodes aired to date. By the end of Season 32, it will extend that lead with 32 seasons and 713 episodes under its belt.
In the interview with Joe.ie, Elfman admitted that The Simpsons’ longevity has far exceeded his expectations of the show.
Elfman added: “Really, I expected it would run for three episodes and get canceled, and that would be that, because it was so weird at the time, and I just didn’t think it had a chance. So believe me, that is one of the truly big surprises in my life.”
The Simpsons has not only spawned over 30 seasons of episodes but a blockbuster movie, too. The Simpsons Movie, released by 20th Century Fox in 2007, grossed $527 million worldwide and was the eighth highest-grossing movie of 2007 globally.