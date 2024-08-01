KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Simone Biles Wins Second Olympic All-Around Gymnastics Title

August 1, 2024 12:25PM PDT
Share
Simone Biles Wins Second Olympic All-Around Gymnastics Title
Credit: MGN

PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles edged Rebeca Andrade of Brazil during a tense all-around gymnastics final Thursday to become a two-time Olympic champion.

Biles’ total of 59.131 was just ahead of Andrade at 57.932.

That’s one of the closest calls Biles has ever endured at a major international event.

Still, the meet ended just like all the ones Biles has started and finished over the last 11 years: with hugs and gold on the way.

American Sunisa Lee, the defending Olympic all-around champion, earned the bronze.

More about:
Simone Biles

Popular Posts

1

Consumers More Confident In July
2

Portland's Unemployment Rate Essentially Unchanged In June
3

People Flee Idaho Town Through A Tunnel Of Fire And Smoke
4

US Job Openings Fall Slightly To 8.2 Million
5

Senator Bob Menendez Is Resigning From Office After Corruption Conviction