Silicon Valley’s Wokeness: Did It Contribute to Their Demise and Bailout?

Silicon Valley pumped millions of dollars into BLM and the Democrats political campaigns, is that why Joe Biden decided to bail out their billionaire customers? According to a new database by the conservative Claremont Institute, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) donated or pledged nearly $74 million to groups related to the Black Lives Matter movement, which might have been used to fulfill its promise of $74 million to customers. The bank’s collapse has raised questions about its priorities, with some critics suggesting that its focus on left-wing activism and virtue signaling may have led to its demise rather than focusing on safeguarding customers’ deposits. Will Hild, the executive director of Consumers’ Research, has claimed that SVB’s collapse “is yet another indication that SVB was focused on woke virtue signaling instead of protecting their customers’ deposits.” For more information, Lars speaks with Tristan Justice, a Western Correspondent for the Federalist.