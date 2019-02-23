Significant Snow Possible for Our Area
By Bruce Collins
|
Feb 23, 2019 @ 7:24 AM
Winter Storm Watch Starting Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch starting Sunday evening for our area.

Significant snow is possible for Sunday night and Monday morning’s commute.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
654 AM PST Sat Feb 23 2019

ORZ001-003-006-007-WAZ039-240100-
/O.CON.KPQR.WS.A.0004.190225T0800Z-190226T0200Z/
North Oregon Coast-Coast Range of Northwest Oregon-
Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley-
Greater Vancouver Area-
Including the cities of Astoria, Cannon Beach, Tillamook,
Netarts, Pacific City, Vernonia, Jewell, Sunset Summit,
Lees Camp, Trask, Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City,
Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton,
Dallas, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt,
and Amboy
654 AM PST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT
THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6
  inches possible, with 3 to 8 inches of snow possible near the
  Coast Range. It is also possible some locations along the
  coast and in the Willamette Valley may receive accumulations
  of less than 2 inches.

* WHERE...Greater Portland and Vancouver metro area, Central
  Willamette Valley including Salem, North Oregon Coast and
  Coast Range.

* WHEN...Most likely period of snow will be Monday morning. Snow
  is expected to change to rain by Monday evening, though a few
  pockets of freezing rain will be possible near the Columbia
  Gorge and in some Coast Range valleys.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. The
  hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
  Impacts appear less likely for the Monday evening commute at
  this time. Be sure to carry chains and a winter emergency kit
  if you must travel Monday, and be prepared for long delays.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant
snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue
to monitor the latest forecasts.

