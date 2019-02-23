Significant Snow Possible for Our Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch starting Sunday evening for our area.

Significant snow is possible for Sunday night and Monday morning’s commute.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 654 AM PST Sat Feb 23 2019 ORZ001-003-006-007-WAZ039-240100- /O.CON.KPQR.WS.A.0004.190225T0800Z-190226T0200Z/ North Oregon Coast-Coast Range of Northwest Oregon- Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley- Greater Vancouver Area- Including the cities of Astoria, Cannon Beach, Tillamook, Netarts, Pacific City, Vernonia, Jewell, Sunset Summit, Lees Camp, Trask, Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, Dallas, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, and Amboy 654 AM PST Sat Feb 23 2019 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible, with 3 to 8 inches of snow possible near the Coast Range. It is also possible some locations along the coast and in the Willamette Valley may receive accumulations of less than 2 inches. * WHERE...Greater Portland and Vancouver metro area, Central Willamette Valley including Salem, North Oregon Coast and Coast Range. * WHEN...Most likely period of snow will be Monday morning. Snow is expected to change to rain by Monday evening, though a few pockets of freezing rain will be possible near the Columbia Gorge and in some Coast Range valleys. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Impacts appear less likely for the Monday evening commute at this time. Be sure to carry chains and a winter emergency kit if you must travel Monday, and be prepared for long delays. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

