Sign Up For Covid-19 Vaccine Should Be Easier
This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)
PORTLAND, Ore–Vaccination scheduling has changed. The Oregon Health Authority will contact you once you sign up at getvaccinated.oregon.gov. Follow the questions through the end and hit the submit button. You will have to be patient. Previously seniors and their families were pretty discouraged about the process. People in Clackamas, Multnomah, and Washington counties can use this website to register for the vaccine. On Thursday alone last week nearly 400,000 people tried to sign up for a few thousand appointments.
Initially, appointments will be made for a week. As the vaccine becomes more available the system will book appointments for a full month. The Oregon Convention Center site is closed again today. It is being moved from a ballroom over to the Exhibition Hall . There is much more space there.