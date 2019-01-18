Shutdown Sunshine

Portland Ore – The Sunshine Division is packing food boxes to make sure no one goes hungry while the government remains shut down. The shutdown has left hundreds of thousands of federal workers wondering when their next paycheck will come. To help these furloughed workers, 100 boxes full of food were packed and loaded after a local non-profit reached out to them to help get food to federal employees. Impacted employees are welcome to visit either Sunshine Division location for food or clothing assistance during the shutdown.