Shutdown Ends at PDX

Portland Ore – Oregon US Representatives Suzanne Bonamici, Kurt Schrader and Earl Blumenauer spoke with TSA agents at PDX Friday and commented on the end of the shutdown. Friday is the 2nd payday these affected federal workers didn’t get a paycheck. They will get back pay, but that won’t be for a while. Bonamici thanked all staff members who continued working at PDX and across the country during “this harmful shutdown — working without pay.”