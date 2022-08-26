KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo
Breaking News:
Justice Dept. Releases Redacted Mar-a-Lago Search Affidavit

Showing Off Our Best Friends for National Dog Day!

August 26, 2022 7:15AM PDT
Share

Today is National Dog Day!!

We’re giving you the chance to show off your best friend.   We asked you for photos of your B.F.F.   Here’s KXL’s Grant McHill’s ANNIE:

Lar’s Larson’s SIR WINSTON CHURCHILL just turned 2!

Missy sent in DAVE:

 

Patrick sent in photos of PATTY and CLYDE:

Our traffic guy Jeff Austin’s IZZY:

James sent in a shot of BAXTER:

Here’s BENTLEY from Ryan:

Veronica’s friend Beau Duran works for a foster dog agency and her family ended up adopting MADGE from him:

Both of Veronica’s sisters have totally adorable dogs:  here’s WESLEY and GIDEON:

Here’s BUTTERS from Ron:

Staci has LEWIS:

Kory sent in a pic of STEWIE and DUDLEY:

Here’s TUCKER from Mark:

Here are OPIE and SASSY from Liz:

 

KXL Afternoon guy Tim Lantz loves his BAILEY, and BRANDY the terrified Terrier!

Here are KALUHA and DUDE from Patrick:

Here’s their sister ANNIE MAE:

Kery sent in 6 of her doggies!   STORMY, LUXIE, LOU, SOPHIA, STELLA, MAE, KANE AND KREACHER:

Michael sent in a pic of SERGEANT:

Here are PAIGE, KARMIN and FAZZY from Rita:

Mark sent in photos of KEVIN and TESS from Baker City:

Here’s Karen’s MISS MURPHIEANI:

KXL’s Jon Eric Smith has these two cuties:

 

Mike sent in a pic of HOOEY and his little sister JUNO:

Here’s Danny’s OZZIE:

Steven loves his LUCY:

 

Rick says MOLLY is sweet & sassy:

More about:
National Dog Day

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2

Cooling Centers Open Again Thursday
3

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Expands Emergency Declaration On Homeless Camping To Schools
4

Uvalde School Board Fires Police Chief After Mass Shooting
5

Freeman High School Shooter Sentenced To 40 Years In Prison