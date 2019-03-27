Show The Love for Nurk!

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 13: Jusuf Nurkic #27 of the Portland Trail Blazers plays the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on January 13, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

You can show a little love for the Blazers’ Big Man, the Bosnian Beast, Nurk…

fans are raising money to put up a billboard in his honor.

Of course, Jusuf Nurkic suffered a terrible injury at his game this week, he’s out for the season; had his surgery yesterday. Nurk has been here three years, and right now fans want him to know that he’s loved, no matter what.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised nearly 4,000 dollars. The goal is 8,000. The guy who started the fundraiser is listed as Al Nelson. He says $8,000 is the high end of a quote from the local billboard company.

If they raise less, he says they’ll do what they can.

If they raise more, they’ll donate it to the Blazers Foundation.

Here’s the link to donate.