Show Me The Money

Where did the money go? That will be the big question in a New Jersey court this morning. The story started when a woman got some help from a homeless man when she ran out of gas. He gave her his last $20. She and her husband posted a picture on social media thanking Johnny Bobbit for his help. They set up a Go Fund Me Page for him. That page raised $400,000. They kept control of the money.But then there were pictures of the couple in Vegas—on helicopter trips—and in the front row at Broadway shows. Bobbitt says he has only seen about $75,000 of the money. Kate McClure and Mark D’Amico were ordered to turn over the rest but they didn’t. They say it’s gone. We’ll see what the JUDGE says today.