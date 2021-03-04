Should Your Sentence For A Sex Crime Be Less Than 2 Weeks?
Kaden Kafouty, the nephew of Multnomah County, Oregon County Chair, Deborah Kafouty, originally faced 16 sex crime accusations involving a child over many years. However due to some legal pleas and deals, his charges were lowered to three counts of first-degree sodomy. But how much jail time is this accused sex-criminal looking at? Under the new rules that Oregon’s lawmakers have instituted Kafouty would be looking at 8 days in jail…
To discuss this total disregard of justice, Lars spoke with former district attorney Josh Marquis.
Listen Below:
