Should you lose your job as a police officer because of the clothes you wear off duty?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Jan 9, 2019 @ 4:49 PM

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has fired a deputy photographed wearing apparel affiliated with the Proud Boys, a far-right group known for its white nationalist rhetoric and frequent appearances in the middle of political violence locally and nationwide. Lars speaks with the former Clark County Sheriff deputy-Erin Willey on her side of the story. Listen below.

