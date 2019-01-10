The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has fired a deputy photographed wearing apparel affiliated with the Proud Boys, a far-right group known for its white nationalist rhetoric and frequent appearances in the middle of political violence locally and nationwide. Lars speaks with the former Clark County Sheriff deputy-Erin Willey on her side of the story. Listen below.

The post Should you lose your job as a police officer because of the clothes you wear off duty? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.