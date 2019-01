A federal judge has ruled that the Oregon Board of Examiners for Engineering and Land Surveying violated the First Amendment when it tried to fine Mats Järlström—an Oregonian with a degree in engineering and years of experience in the field—for describing himself as “an engineer.” Lars speaks with Mats Jarlstrom about his case and how he can now call him self an engineer. Listen below.

