Lars speaks with Kevin Noel, to hear his story of being convicted of poaching from three years ago. Listen below.

RELATED CONTENT

Why are we tolerating teachers getting assaulted by their students?

What is the latest in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal?

Are Oregon students in Elementary schools at a crisis?

How is Israel protecting its borders?

What has been the reaction to the “Build The Wall” cookies?

Why are residents in border states hesitant to report illegals?