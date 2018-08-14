Should We Pay More For Liquor? That’s The Question For Oregonians

The Oregon Liquor Commission is looking at a new surcharge on the cases of liquor.

The OLCC says this particular surcharge hasn’t been changed in 25 years, yet their transportation costs for delivering liquor have continued to rise.

I’m told that bottles of liquor will go up by 4 or 7 cents if this change is implemented.

Of course, before they make any changes, the OLCC wants to hear from YOU.

Here’s more information from the OLCC’s news release:

Public Action: The Commissioners of the Oregon Liquor Control Commission will accept written public comment on a possible increase on the per-case surcharge for distilled spirits. The Commissioners will hear verbal comment at the Sept. 21, 2018Commission Meeting.

Written Public Comment: Per OAR 845-015-0138, the Commission shall consider any written or verbal comments before implementing such a price increase.

Written comments can be submitted from Monday, August 13, 2018 through 5:00 p.m. Thursday, September 27, 2018 to:

Laura Paul, Executive Assistant

9079 SE McLoughlin Blvd.

Portland, OR 97222

laura.paul@oregon.gov

Commission Action: A vote will be taken at the October Commission Meeting currently scheduled for October 26.

Background: