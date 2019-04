A life sentence for a youth offender is being considered different than a life sentence for an adult who committed the same crime. This is directly in conflict with the Eighth Amendment. Bernie Giusto, a retired Multnomah County Sheriff, talks with Lars about what we should be doing with juveniles who have committed serious crimes. Listen below for more.

