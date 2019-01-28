Should we have tighter rules on vaccination for public school attendance?

Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency Friday statewide due to the measles outbreak. The Clark County Council declared a public health emergency for the county Jan. 18. Of 34 confirmed cases, 30 are people who were not immunized. The immunization status could not be verified for the four other people. While the majority of those infected are 10 or younger, nine are ages 11 to 18 and one is between 19 and 29. Lars speaks with Dr. Eric Wattenburg about restrictions for vaccinations in your kids school. Listen below.

