Should we be more worried about the amount of teens who are smoking or vaping?

The American Lung Association said Wednesday in a scathing report that cites the failure of states and the federal government to keep underage kids away from e-cigarettes. The annual “State of Tobacco Control” report singled out the Food Drug Administration for not taking “decisive action” to stop e-cigarette and tobacco use by teens and adolescents and to remove menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars from the U.S. market. Lars speaks with Dr. Brad Rodu, a Professor of Medicine at the University of Louisville on the level of concern American’s should have on teen smoking. Listen below.

