At the beginning of this year, January 7th, 2019 the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials received a proposed request for a 18% pay increase for state legislators. Lars speaks with Senator John Braun (R-WA 20th District) to tell Lars on why law makers should reconsider their request. Listen below.

