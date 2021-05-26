Should WA state force your boss to demand to know your vaccination status?
It’s the job of the government to ensure their rules and laws are followed, but Washington’s Governor, climate Jay Inslee has decided the responsibility for being the vaccine police should fall on business owners. And on top of that, those business owners are being forced to demand their employees reveal their medical history too…
To discuss this further, Lars spoke with Mark Harmsworth with the Washington Policy Center
