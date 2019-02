Voters rejected Senate Bill 501 in Oregon that bans the use of most semi automatic weapons, Lars speaks with Greg Wasson, Chief Petitioner for Oregon’s new Assault Weapons Ban initiative on air to defend the banned bill. Listen below.

