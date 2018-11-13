Should The White House Reinstate Jim Acosta’s Press Credentials?

Major Garrett is the CBS White House Correspondent and author of the new book “Mr. Trump’s Wild Ride: The Thrills, Screams, and Occasional Blackouts of an Extraordinary Presidency.”

Garrett joined Lars to discuss the latest actions by the White House, revoking Jim Acosta’s White House press credentials. CNN has since retaliated at the loss of the credentials by suing President Trump and White House aides.

