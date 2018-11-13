Should The White House Reinstate Jim Acosta’s Press Credentials?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Nov 13, 2018 @ 2:44 PM

Major Garrett is the CBS White House Correspondent and author of the new book “Mr. Trump’s Wild Ride: The Thrills, Screams, and Occasional Blackouts of an Extraordinary Presidency.”

Garrett joined Lars to discuss the latest actions by the White House, revoking Jim Acosta’s White House press credentials. CNN has since retaliated at the loss of the credentials by suing President Trump and White House aides.

The post Should The White House Reinstate Jim Acosta’s Press Credentials? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Why Hasn’t California Embraced Your Two Bills That Would Allow More Fire Prevention? How Are You Holding Up With The Mandatory Evacuation In Paradise, California? Was It Right For The White House To Pull Jim Acosta’s Media Credentials After His Tantrum? KGW Carpool with Lars Larson What Happened To The So-Called Blue Wave? How Has Congress Stopped Working The Way The Founding Fathers Built It To Work?
Comments