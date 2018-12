The Jamal Khashoggi affair has captivated an American nation that believes firmly in a free press, and therefore, was horrified by the murder of the Saudi journalist, but the saga continues. Lars speaks with David Rubin- Former Mayor of Shiloh about the issue raised. Listen below.

