Should The US Crank Up Our Military Spending To Keep Pace With The Chi-Comms?
With China pushing hard to become the world’s dominant superpower, they have ratcheted up their military spending and research which could put the US at a major disadvantage. In true Democrat fashion, their response has been a push to cut-back on American spending and let China leave us in the dust which could mean major, and deadly problems for the US down the road.
To talk about what our plans should be, Lars spoke with Michael Auslin, the Treat Fellow in Contemporary Asia at the Hoover Institution to get some insight on this important issue.
Listen Below:
The post Should The US Crank Up Our Military Spending To Keep Pace With The Chi-Comms? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.