By a 4–3 vote, the court revived a lawsuit by the families of Sandy Hook victims alleging that Remington recklessly marketed its Bushmaster AR-15–style weapon for “illegal, offensive purposes,” contributing to Adam Lanza’s murder of 26 people at their elementary school. Should Remington be held responsible? Lars speaks with Stephen Halbrook who is a Senior Fellow with the Independent Institute and Second Amendment expert, to speak more on this topic. Listen below.

The post Should the families of people killed by guns be able to sue gun makers? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.