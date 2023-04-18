The upcoming 2024 presidential election poses a challenge for the Democratic party. Joe Biden has expressed interest in running for a second term, but there is growing concern among likely voters about his candidacy. A recent survey by Rasmussen Reports found that less than half of voters want Biden to seek reelection, and two-thirds believe he should be challenged in the primaries.

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, some Democrats are wondering whether Gavin Newsom, the current governor of California, might make a better candidate than Joe Biden, the incumbent president. While there is no clear indication that Newsom plans to run for president, his recent high-profile win in a recall election has brought him increased attention from the Democratic party. Should the Democrats back Newsome over Biden in 2024? For more information, Lars speaks with Peter Roff, a Newsweek contributing editor.