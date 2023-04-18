KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Should the Democrats back Newsome over Biden in 2024?

April 18, 2023 1:41PM PDT
Share
Newsom, Biden

The upcoming 2024 presidential election poses a challenge for the Democratic party. Joe Biden has expressed interest in running for a second term, but there is growing concern among likely voters about his candidacy. A recent survey by Rasmussen Reports found that less than half of voters want Biden to seek reelection, and two-thirds believe he should be challenged in the primaries.

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, some Democrats are wondering whether Gavin Newsom, the current governor of California, might make a better candidate than Joe Biden, the incumbent president. While there is no clear indication that Newsom plans to run for president, his recent high-profile win in a recall election has brought him increased attention from the Democratic party. Should the Democrats back Newsome over Biden in 2024? For more information, Lars speaks with Peter Roff, a Newsweek contributing editor.

 

The post Should the Democrats back Newsome over Biden in 2024? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts

1

Average 30-Year Mortgage Rate Dips As Spring Season Opens
2

Judge Says Alec Baldwin Settlement In Fatal Shooting Sealed
3

Chauvin Murder Conviction Upheld In George Floyd Killing
4

Oregon Lawmakers Take Aim Against The Constitution
5

Accused Killer Is The Latest Example Of Media Shilling For Politics