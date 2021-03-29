Should Teachers Be Fired For Pointing Out Their Black Students Are Falling Behind?
A Georgetown law professor has been fired for allegedly being racist in her evaluation of Black students. In remarks captured on video, Sandra Sellers explains that “she hates to say this” but in evaluating her students’ performance she experiences “angst every semester that a lot of my lower [performing students] are Blacks.”
Later in the video, Sellers clarifies in speaking with Professor David Batson that “almost every semester” she has some really high performing Black students but that “there are also usually some who are just plain at the bottom. It drives me crazy … so I feel bad.
To discuss this story, and if the professor should have lost her job, Lars spoke with Devon Westhill, President and General Counsel for the Center for Equal Opportunity, and Legal Expert at the Federalist Society.
