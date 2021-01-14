Should students be required to get a China Virus vaccine before returning to school?
Austin Beutner, the superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, said Monday that students will have to receive the inoculation once it is available before heading back into the classroom, according to a report. The Los Angeles Times reported that Beutner compared the move to how schools already require vaccinations for measles and mumps. He said that he hopes all students in the system will be vaccinated by January 2022. The paper reported that he made the comments during a pre-recorded briefing and told parents who are skeptical about the vaccine that there is the option for “a child to stay online learning and therefore not have to go back to campus.”
To discuss this, Lars spoke with Rebecca Friedrichs, a former CA teacher who taught for over 28 years, and former Teachers union rep. Rebecca was also the lead plaintiff in Friedrichs v CTA (THE 2016 SCOTUS case against the National Education Association and the California Teachers Association).
Listen Below:
