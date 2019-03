Senate Bill 5395 requires every public school district in the state to teach a comprehensive sex-education program, starting in kindergarten. Lars speaks with Senator Doug Erickson from Bellingham on this new bill. Listen below.

RELATED CONTENT

Should universities provide scholarships for illegal aliens?

Are the Democrats trying to destroy America’s free election system with house legislation?

Should Americans be worried about prescription medications coming in from Canada and other countries?

Should babies born at only 23 weeks be left to die?

Should America end the war in Afghanistan?

The mainstream media is happy to say President Trump is friends with Jeffrey Epstein, but are they ignoring the pedophile’s Democratic enablers?