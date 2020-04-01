Should states consider gun stores “essential businesses”?
Lars brings on USCCA’s President and Founder Tim Schmidt to discuss whether or not gun stores should be considered essential businesses. With law enforcement less available than usual, law-abiding citizens should have every right to defend themselves. Over the last few months, fire arm sales have exploded as families understand that they’re the last line of defense. Listen below for more.
