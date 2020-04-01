      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

Should states consider gun stores “essential businesses”?

Apr 1, 2020 @ 12:09pm

Lars brings on USCCA’s President and Founder Tim Schmidt to discuss whether or not gun stores should be considered essential businesses. With law enforcement less available than usual, law-abiding citizens should have every right to defend themselves. Over the last few months, fire arm sales have exploded as families understand that they’re the last line of defense. Listen below for more.

The post Should states consider gun stores “essential businesses”? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro