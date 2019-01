Washington voters approved a sweeping package of gun regulations Tuesday, the latest in a handful of firearms-related initiatives in recent years. Initiative 1639 passed with more than 60 percent of the vote. Opponents say they will sue in an attempt to block the law. Lars speaks with Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman on this topic. Listen below.

