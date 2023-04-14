Should Schools Keep Gender Identities of Students Hidden from Parents?

We all get offended when people lie to us, so how offended would you be when your child’s school lies to you about your son or daughter? Chico Unified School Board voted to uphold its “parental secrecy policy,” which prohibits school staff from disclosing a transgender student’s gender identity to their parents without the child’s consent. The decision follows a lawsuit filed against the school district by a mother who claimed that her 11-year-old biological daughter had been assisted by a guidance counselor to transition to male without the family’s knowledge. The mother spoke before the vote, sharing her experience and calling for greater transparency. For more information, Lars speaks with Rob Berry, an attorney in Chico, California.