Should police officers stand up for the Constitution or enforce stay-at-home orders?

May 13, 2020 @ 2:15pm

Port of Seattle places Officer Greg Anderson on leave after he posted a controversial video telling other officers that their job is to hold up the Constitution. The public’s trust in law enforcement has clearly declined as more and more videos over the internet show officers enforcing their states stay-at-home orders made by governors. It begs the question, how can officers uphold the Constitution while at the same time enforce unconstitutional stay-at-home orders? Listen below for more.

