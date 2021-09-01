      Weather Alert

Should Our Schools Be A Politically Neutral Learning Environment?

Sep 1, 2021 @ 1:08pm

The Newberg School board decided by vote to remove any politically charged flags and symbols from the classrooms, instead choosing to focus on educating our kids. But a lot of activists got some bees in their bonnets and threw a tantrum, putting on a bunch of pressure for them to change their mind, but will they?

To find out, Lars spoke with Brian Shannon, a member of the Newberg school board. Listen Below:

 

The post Should Our Schools Be A Politically Neutral Learning Environment? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

