The Newberg School board decided by vote to remove any politically charged flags and symbols from the classrooms, instead choosing to focus on educating our kids. But a lot of activists got some bees in their bonnets and threw a tantrum, putting on a bunch of pressure for them to change their mind, but will they?
To find out, Lars spoke with Brian Shannon, a member of the Newberg school board. Listen Below:
The post Should Our Schools Be A Politically Neutral Learning Environment? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.