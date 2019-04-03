Should Nike Sell Ducks Women’s Jerseys Now?

Portland, Oregon – Now that the Oregon Ducks Women’s basketball team has made history with their first ever Final Four appearance in March Madness, many fans around Oregon have been looking for their jerseys to buy and support the team. But they’re not exactly stocked on store shelves. You can’t buy replica jersey’s of the women’s team like you can for the men’s basketball teams. Oregon student Henry Ammann started a petition to convince Nike to begin making the merchandise. Ammann says ” by signing this petition, together we will empower Nike to recognize that the Oregon Women’s Basketball team has a fan base that would appreciate the ability to purchase a jersey.”

So far the petition has gathered over 2,500 signatures.

Read more here:

KXL’s Jon Eric Smith contributed to this report.