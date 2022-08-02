Should Nancy Pelosi make a trip to Taiwan?

Nancy Pelosi is set to make a stop in Taiwan, despite warnings from Biden Administration who are worried about China’s response to such a high profile visit. Why is Nancy Pelosi making this trip to Taiwan…is it projecting American strength or just protecting Pelosi’s re-election? For more information, Lars speaks with Kelley Vlahos the Senior Advisor at the Quincy Institute and the Editorial Director of Responsible Statecraft.
