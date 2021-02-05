      Weather Alert

Should Legitimate Journalists Give China Joe A Press-Room Crib Sheet?

Feb 5, 2021 @ 11:37am

It’s the job of journalists like Lars to ask tough questions, so should legitimate journalists give China Joe a press-room crib sheet ahead of time before they ask their questions? To talk about the ridiculous demand from the White House that journalists submit their press room questions beforehand, Lars speaks with Rick Manning from Americans for Limited Government.

Listen to the interview Below:

The post Should Legitimate Journalists Give China Joe A Press-Room Crib Sheet? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

